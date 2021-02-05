AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $487.93 and last traded at $484.44, with a volume of 1455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.20.

The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AMERCO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.30 and its 200-day moving average is $392.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

