AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of UHAL opened at $489.60 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $519.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.30 and its 200 day moving average is $392.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.87.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

