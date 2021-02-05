Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $75.92, with a volume of 6912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amdocs by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after buying an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after acquiring an additional 347,288 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,054,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,163 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

