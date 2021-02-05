Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.09-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.62-4.80 EPS.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

