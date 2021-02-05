Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,175,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.18 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

