AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of AMC Networks worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 511,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

AMCX opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

