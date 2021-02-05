Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

