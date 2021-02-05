Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,188.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

