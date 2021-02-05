Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,350.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,213.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.04. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

