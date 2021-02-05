Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,213.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.04.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
