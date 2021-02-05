Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,213.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

