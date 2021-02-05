Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $38.84 on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $39.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

