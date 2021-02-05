AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $25.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

