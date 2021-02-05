Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and sold 14,000 shares worth $397,275. 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Altabancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $973,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

