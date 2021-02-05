Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 439,378 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $78,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $180.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

