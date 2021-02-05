AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

