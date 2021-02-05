AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $114.09 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

