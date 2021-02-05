AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 645.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

MRNA opened at $173.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $185.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.23.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,667 shares of company stock worth $62,789,025. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

