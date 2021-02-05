AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

