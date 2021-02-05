AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,390 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $25,112,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

