AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the third quarter worth $880,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

GIX opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76. GigCapital2, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

In other GigCapital2 news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 306,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $3,627,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 939,260 shares of company stock worth $10,747,643. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital2 Profile

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

