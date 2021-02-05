Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,025.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,700.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

