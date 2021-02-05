Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $14.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.44 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,053.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,787.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

