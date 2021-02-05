Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,793.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,653.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.