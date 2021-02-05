Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,400.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $21.02 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,136.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,653.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

