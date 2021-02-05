Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,816,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 47.5% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,787.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,648.72. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

