Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler Sells 1,385 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Philipp Schindler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,793.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,653.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

