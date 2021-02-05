Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading 16.9% Higher

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 2,502,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,424,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

