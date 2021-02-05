Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $10.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

