Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

