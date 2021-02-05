Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $796.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,581,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 865,788 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

