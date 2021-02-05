Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

ARLP opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $796.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

