Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as high as $213.37 and last traded at $206.22, with a volume of 459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.36.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Insiders have sold 82,968 shares of company stock worth $13,064,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

