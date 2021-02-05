Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of ALLK opened at $141.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

