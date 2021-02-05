Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Price Down 19%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares dropped 19% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,597,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 839,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.92% of Alithya Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.