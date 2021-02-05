Alistair Macdonald Sells 64,497 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87.
Alistair Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00.
Shares of SYNH opened at $76.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 714.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 39,821 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
