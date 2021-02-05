Alistair Macdonald Sells 64,497 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87.

Alistair Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syneos Health alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $76.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 714.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 39,821 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.