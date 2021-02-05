Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,119,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 979,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.2 days.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

