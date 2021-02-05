Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $68.71 on Thursday, reaching $614.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.25. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $579.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

