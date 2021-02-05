Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

ALXN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.95. 233,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

