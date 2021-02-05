Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Down 10.9%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares were down 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 2,356,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,874,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $395.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

