Alex Smith Sells 40,685 Shares of SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith sold 40,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19), for a total value of £130,598.85 ($170,628.23).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Alex Smith bought 66 shares of SThree plc (STEM.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £186.78 ($244.03).

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.09. The stock has a market cap of £423.47 million and a P/E ratio of 25.48. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. SThree plc (STEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of SThree plc (STEM.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

SThree plc (STEM.L) Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

