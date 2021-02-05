Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

NYSE:ALB opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.5% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

