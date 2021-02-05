Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $190.38 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $98.95 million and approximately $190.38 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 103.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

