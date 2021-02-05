Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Lake Street Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $764.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $977,175.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.