Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021 // Comments off

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DETNF. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.