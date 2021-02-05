Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DETNF. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

