Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.11 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

