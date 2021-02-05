Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of AIR opened at €93.10 ($109.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.01. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

