Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $245.75 and last traded at $256.70. 6,283,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 1,439,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.60.

The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average is $285.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

