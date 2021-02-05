Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 12.3%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s stock price shot up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73. 1,775,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,344,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $40,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $41,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $83,878. Insiders own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

