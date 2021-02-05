Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 533,560 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 82.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,902 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 405,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 48.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 346,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5,953.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 314,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC opened at $65.80 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

