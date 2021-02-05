Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Hits New 52-Week High at $888.00

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 888 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 855 ($11.17), with a volume of 573178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($8.30).

AGK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 510 ($6.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 507.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -37.95.

In related news, insider Ian Marchant acquired 5,000 shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

